A tree fell onto two cars in San Francisco's outer Richmond District, briefly trapping a person who was inside one of those vehicles.The tree came down on Clement Street near 38th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.Branches and pieces of the tree trapped one unsuspecting motorist in his Porsche. He patiently waited as firefighters used chainsaws to break up the tree to free him.The man was shaken up by the ordeal but otherwise unharmed."They're just chainsawing me out. I was literally stuck. And here I am," said Brian Cummings, a San Francisco resident.Cummings says it was actually his lucky day considering what happened to the other car crushed by the tree.