AUTOMOTIVE

Driver rescued after two cars crushed by falling tree in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

A tree fell onto two cars in San Francisco's outer Richmond District, briefly trapping a person who was inside one of those vehicles. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A tree fell onto two cars in San Francisco's outer Richmond District, briefly trapping a person who was inside one of those vehicles.

The tree came down on Clement Street near 38th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.

Branches and pieces of the tree trapped one unsuspecting motorist in his Porsche. He patiently waited as firefighters used chainsaws to break up the tree to free him.

The man was shaken up by the ordeal but otherwise unharmed.

"They're just chainsawing me out. I was literally stuck. And here I am," said Brian Cummings, a San Francisco resident.

Cummings says it was actually his lucky day considering what happened to the other car crushed by the tree.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotivetree fallcarcar accidentrescueSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Honda settles some Takata lawsuits for $605 million
Monster trucks help pull vehicles out of floodwaters
Automakers struggling to replace recalled Takata air bags
More Automotive
Top Stories
Fast-food worker charged with trying to kill baby in Redwood City bathroom
Dems announce deal with Trump to protect young immigrants
VIDEO: Water spout spotted over Lake Tahoe
New innovative products unveiled at the Hax demo in SF
Gun stolen from SFPD officer's car used in gang-related homicide
Mom's post about daughter's school dress code violation goes viral
SF Supervisors: Rental cars must move signage according to new law
Cal plans extreme security ahead of Shapiro speech
Show More
Hundreds of Alameda residents warned to not use water
Ghost Ship Fire poem left on Lake Merritt columns
LARRY BEIL: So, the Raiders could have had the Coliseum site after all
Fathers learn to relate to their children through CA R3 Academy classes
Biracial boy, 8, nearly hanged by teens, family says
More News
Top Video
Mom's post about daughter's school dress code violation goes viral
SF Supervisors: Rental cars must move signage according to new law
VIDEO: Water spout spotted over Lake Tahoe
Gun stolen from SFPD officer's car used in gang-related homicide
More Video