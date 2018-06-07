I-TEAM

Tesla accelerated seconds before deadly crash on Hwy 101, NTSB report finds

Tesla accelerated seconds before deadly crash on Hwy 101, NTSB report finds

The NTSB has released their preliminary report on the Tesla crash in Mountain View this past March. It shows the car accelerated seconds before the deadly crash. (KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
The government has released a report that finds the Tesla that crashed on Hwy 101 in Mountain View back in March was accelerating in the final seconds before slamming into a barrier, killing the driver.

RELATED: Was Mountain View Tesla crash a failure of Autopilot, automatic braking systems?

Walter Huang, 38, was killed in the crash on March 23.

The NTSB's preliminary report shows the autopilot system on the Tesla Model X was engaged on four separate occasions during Huang's 32 minute trip, including continuous operation for almost 19 minutes prior to the crash.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot

We already knew Huang's hands were not on the wheel at the time of the crash, but today's new data shows he also didn't brake or try to steer away from the collapsed safety barrier separating the 85 connector ramp with 101.

The NTSB discovered the Model X accelerated in the final seconds before the crash. Huang's widow told the ABC7 News I-Team he complained on several occasions that his SUV's autopilot malfunctioned at the same location.

The Huang family intends to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Tesla.

EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team

CEO Elon Musk has said autopilot is a "hands on system," not a "self driving system."

Tesla also says if you are driving with their autopilot hardware, you are 3.7 times less likely to be involved in a fatal accident than a vehicle without it.

Click here to read the preliminary report from the NTSB.

Full coverage on the Tesla crash by ABC7 News and the I-Team here.

Click here for the latest stories by Dan Noyes and the I-Team and click here for more stories and videos related to Tesla.
