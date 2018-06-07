Tesla accelerated seconds before deadly crash on Hwy 101, NTSB report finds

The government has released a report that finds the Tesla that crashed on Hwy 101 in Mountain View back in March was accelerating in the final seconds before slamming into a barrier, killing the driver.Walter Huang, 38, was killed in the crash on March 23.The NTSB's preliminary report shows the autopilot system on the Tesla Model X was engaged on four separate occasions during Huang's 32 minute trip, including continuous operation for almost 19 minutes prior to the crash.We already knew Huang's hands were not on the wheel at the time of the crash, but today's new data shows he also didn't brake or try to steer away from the collapsed safety barrier separating the 85 connector ramp with 101.The NTSB discovered the Model X accelerated in the final seconds before the crash. Huang's widow told the ABC7 News I-Team he complained on several occasions that his SUV's autopilot malfunctioned at the same location.The Huang family intends to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Tesla.CEO Elon Musk has said autopilot is a "hands on system," not a "self driving system."Tesla also says if you are driving with their autopilot hardware, you are 3.7 times less likely to be involved in a fatal accident than a vehicle without it.