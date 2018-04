War of words, actions ensues between Tesla, NTSB after I-Team reports

EMBED >More News Videos A 38-year-old man was killed when his Tesla crashed and caught on fire in Mountain View.

Tesla's response to this week's I-Team interview with the widow of Tesla owner Walter Huang was the last straw for the National Transportation Safety Board.Thursday, the agency kicked Tesla off the probe into the deadly crash, for "releasing investigative information before it was vetted and confirmed by the NTSB."A letter released by the NTSB Thursday shows that Tesla drew criticism from the agency because of statements the company made in response to two I-Team investigations.Friday, March 30 on the 6 p.m. edition of ABC7 News , the I-Team investigated the Tesla crash in Mountain View that killed 38-year-old Walter Huang. ABC7 News investigative reporter Dan Noyes rode to the scene in the same tyope of Tesla, a Model X, while on Autopilot."I see what the issue is," said Dan Noyes. "That line in the pavement could potentially be a problem."Right after that report, Tesla issued a statement confirming Autopilot was on at the time but that Huang had his hands off the wheel for six seconds right before impact. Tesla advises drivers to keep hands on the wheel and remain alert at all times.The letter from NTSB Chair Robert Sumwalt says this past Friday night in a phone call, he warned Tesla CEO Elon Musk about releasing information about an ongoing investigation.Then came Tuesday night's I-Team report featuring an interview with Huang's widow, brother, and the lawyer they've hired to sue Tesla."I just try not to cry in front of my child because they feel afraid," said Huang's wife Sevonne."Unfortunately, it appears that Tesla has tried to blame the victim here," said Huang attorney Mark Fong.After that report, Tesla released another statement that read,"...the only way for this accident to have occurred is if Mr. Huang was not paying attention to the road, despite the car providing multiple warnings to do so," adding, "The reason that other families are not on TV is because their loved ones are still alive."And that statement, according to the NTSB's letter, led to another phone call from the NTSB Chairman just Wednesday night, in which he informed Elon Musk the agency was removing the company from participating in the crash investigation."It is unfortunate that Tesla, by its actions, did not abide by the party agreement," wrote NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt. "Uncoordinated releases of incomplete information do not further transportation safety or serve the public interest."Tesla is firing back, writing Thursday afternoon: "It's been clear in our conversations with the NNTSB that they're more concerned with press headlines than actually promoting safety."The company accuses federal investigators of releasing "partial bits of incomplete information to the media in violation of their own rules at the same time they were trying to prevent us from telling all the facts."Tesla says they're going to make an official complaint to Congress about the NTSB. An attorney for the family sent me a statement late today saying, "Tesla appears more concerned about blaming Mr. Huang and less interested in the safety of drivers using its Autopilot system."