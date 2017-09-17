someone just tried to rob me "at gunpoint" on bart. they sat behind me and dropped this note into my lap. pic.twitter.com/R1D9uek7LO — baby jules (@JILD) September 17, 2017

BART is investigating after a woman says someone attempted to rob her by passing a note saying guns were pointed at her while she rode on a train in San Francisco.Twitter user "baby jules" tweeted a picture of the note Saturday. "someone just tried to rob me "at gunpoint" on bart. They sat behind me and dropped this note into my lap."The note read, "There are 2 guns pointed at you now. If you want to live hand back your wallet + phone NOW + do not turn around and be descreet (sic) Do not turn around until after you have left Civic Center + you will live."The woman faked a medical problem to attract attention and reported the incident to police. She told police she did not see who handed her the note, or anyone with a weapon.BART spokesperson Alicia Trost tweeted a response to the alleged victim saying they are investigating the incident and reviewing surveillance footage. "I called the Watch Commander to make sure they were aware. Someone called it in and we have train # so we can pull the footage to ID suspect."