Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

Recent seismic events in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area (USGS):
ABC7 only lists seismic activity of 2.0 or higher.

2.2 August 6, 2017, 12:51 p.m. -- 1 mile southeast of Newark, California
2.1 August 6, 2017, 1:02 a.m. -- 13 miles southwest of Clearlake, California
2.0 August 5, 2017, 1:25 p.m. -- 13 miles northwest of Healdsburg, California
2.3 August 4, 2017, 7:13 a.m. -- 8 miles west of Hollister, California
3.6 August 3, 2017, 2:25 p.m. -- 10 miles north of Stacy, California
2.2 August 2, 2017, 7:40 a.m. -- 3 miles north of Napa, California
2.0 August 1, 2017, 9:48 a.m. -- 14 miles northeast of Soledad, California

Recent seismic events in other parts of the California region (USGS):
ABC7 only lists seismic activity of 3.5 or higher.
3.5 August 9, 2017, 1:40 p.m. -- 1 mile east of Big Bear, California
3.5 July 28, 2017, 4:48 p.m. -- 6 miles southeast of Onyx, California
3.6 July 26, 2017, 11:43 a.m. -- 4 miles north of Fondo, California

>> NOAA Pacific Tsunami Warning Center
Recent seismic events in other parts of the nation and world (USGS):
6.7 July 17, 2017, 2:31 p.m. -- 6 miles south of Bodrum, Turkey
6.5 July 17, 2017, 6:05 p.m. -- 13 miles south of Atico, Peru

ABC7 lists national and global earthquakes of seismic significance
>> USGS World Seismicity Maps

Experts believe that the Northern California area is one of the most seismically active areas of the state. Find out how you can PrepareNorcal.
