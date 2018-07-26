WILDFIRE

Bay Area firefighters bravely aid wildfire fight across state

EMBED </>More Videos

Help is on the way from the Bay Area to parts of California that are still burning. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
At least five Bay Area counties are assisting with mutual aid to monster wildfires in far Northern California and Southern California.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

A convoy of fire engines from San Mateo County Fire Department left South San Francisco Thursday headed north to assist other firefighters battling the raging Carr fire near Redding.

"It grew quickly overnight," said South San Francisco Fire Chief Jess Magallanes says California's mutual aid system is a vital safety net in times like these. "Everyone is willing to participate with the idea it could happen here in our city."

RELATED: California Burning -- wildfires run rampant across state

Firefighters from Santa Rosa and Marin County will join crews in Shasta County.

In Southern California, the Santa Clara County strike team is helping to fight the Cranston fire in Riverside County where conditions are brutally hot.

Two-hundred-twenty-two firefighters and five engines from the San Francisco Fire Department are also there.

RELATED: Raging Ferguson Fire closes Yosemite Valley

"I'm not surprised we're doing it," said San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter. "It's unfortunate so many fires are burning but we have a commitment to each other. That shows solidarity through the state of California. It's very much appreciated."

The department tweeted a bit of gratitude from their fellow firefighters.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal firefirefightersfirebrush firewildfirearsonarson investigationsouthern californiaCarr FireSouthern CaliforniaSan MartinClaytonSan FranciscoSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Here's how to shield your home from wildfires
Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
Marsh Fire in Clayton forces evacuations, burns at least 247 acres
Idyllwild brush fire spreads to 4,700 acres as arson suspect arrested
WILDFIRE
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More wildfire
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News