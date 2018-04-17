EMERGENCY LANDING

Bay Area Southwest passengers scared after deadly emergency

EMBED </>More Videos

As you can imagine, passengers on Bay Area Southwest flights are nervous after one woman was killed in after a plane's engine blew out in mid-air. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
As you can imagine, passengers on Bay Area Southwest flights are nervous after one woman was killed in after a plane's engine blew out in mid-air.

It was on just about everyone's mind at Oakland International Airport Tuesday where Southwest is the largest carrier.
VIDEO: Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philly
EMBED More News Videos

One person hospitalized after emergency landing: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on April 17, 2018.



ABC7 News spoke with several passengers who heard about the engine failure and emergency landing just as they were taking off. Some felt helpless or a little conflicted about flying. Others say what happened, while a tragedy, won't change their flying habits much.

"There days there are so many risks," said passenger Mary Frances.

Southwest has 500 737-700s in its fleet. That's they type of plane involved in the incident.

Click here for a look at recent stories and videos about emergency landings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philadelphia international airportemergency landingair travelplane accidentplane evacuatedtravelsouthwest airlinesOakland International Airport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
1 dead after Southwest plane lands in Philadelphia with engine damage
EMERGENCY LANDING
Mother of 2 identified as victim in Southwest flight emergency
Report: Delta plane makes emergency landing after losing tire
Passenger account from inside Southwest plane
1 dead after Southwest plane lands in Philadelphia with engine damage
More emergency landing
Top Stories
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Mother of 2 identified as victim in Southwest flight emergency
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
SFPD officer hit by driver who fled scene
Morgan Stanley's George Noceti with tips for your tax refund
IRS gives taxpayers one extra day to file and pay taxes
Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in SF
Confrontation at SoCal Starbucks over bathroom caught on tape
Show More
Consumer Reports: Repairing a cracked phone screen
Taxpayers given unexpected break after IRS website glitch
Fugitive grandma accused of killing 2 spotted in Corpus Christi
Passenger account from inside Southwest plane
Child identified after family's SUV plunged off Mendocino County cliff
More News