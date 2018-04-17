Bay Area Southwest passengers scared after deadly emergency

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3356469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person hospitalized after emergency landing: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on April 17, 2018.

As you can imagine, passengers on Bay Area Southwest flights are nervous after one woman was killed in after a plane's engine blew out in mid-air.It was on just about everyone's mind at Oakland International Airport Tuesday where Southwest is the largest carrier.ABC7 News spoke with several passengers who heard about the engine failure and emergency landing just as they were taking off. Some felt helpless or a little conflicted about flying. Others say what happened, while a tragedy, won't change their flying habits much."There days there are so many risks," said passenger Mary Frances.Southwest has 500 737-700s in its fleet. That's they type of plane involved in the incident.