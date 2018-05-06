Body found near San Joaquin River identified as missing Daly City boater

DALY CITY, Calif. --
Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies identified a dead man who they found on Saturday afternoon near the San Joaquin River.

Johnson Ng, 39, was from Daly City.

Deputies said he is the missing boater who fell into the water near Antioch Bridge on April 28. They found him at 2:11 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a body on the levee at False River near the San Joaquin River.

Initial reports from deputies said two men were on a boat trying to set an anchor to start fishing when a wake came along.

The wake hit the boat, the men fell off and they did not have life jackets on, according to sheriff's officials. A passing boat rescued one of the men.

The Contra Costa County coroner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of Ng's death.
