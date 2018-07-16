ENVIRONMENT

Adidas commits to only using recycled plastics by 2024

(KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Adidas plans to make its products more sustainable.

The sportswear maker announced that it is committing to using only recycled plastic by 2024.

The Financial Times reported Adidas' pledge to eliminate the use of "virgin" plastic, including polyester.

RELATED: Adidas offers to help eliminate Native American mascots

Adidas also plans to stop using virgin plastic in its offices, retail outlets, warehouses and distribution centers.

Research shows there will be more plastic than fish by weight in the world's oceans by 2050.

Global use of plastic has increased 20-fold over the past 50 years and only 14 percent is collected for recycling.
