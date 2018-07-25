JetBlue raising prices
JetBlue is making some changes to its business model - and some will impact its customers.
The airlines says it plans to raise ticket prices, and will also change up its schedule to focus flights on "more profitable routes." No word yet what routes could be cut.
JetBlue also announced job cuts at its headquarters.
The moves are all in an effort to make up for higher fuel costs, which JetBlue is blaming for a $120 million second quarter loss.
Walmart partners with Waymo
Soon you may be able to hop in a driverless car to pick up your online order from Walmart.
Walmart is teaming up with driverless car company Waymo for a pilot program in Arizona. It launches later this week.
After customers pick up their order, the driverless Waymo vehicle will give them a ride back home.
Waymo says customers will also get discounts on their Walmart order, although those details have not been announced.
The two companies have not said whether they are considering expanding the program to other cities.
Employees may be working longer
If you have a target retirement age in mind, you may want to add a couple of years to that benchmark.
A new study from the Indexed Annuity Leadership Council finds three in five Americans are "very likely" to be working longer than they'd planned before retirement.
On average, those workers expect to push their retirement back by two years.
The IALC also found four in 10 Americans will work part time during retirement
The council says employees can take a few steps now to be more prepared. First, get some professional retirement advice.
Then use tools like online budgets and calculators to estimate your retirement expenses. Finally, do some research to find - and take advantage of - all retirement savings options that you can.
Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
