BUSINESS

Credit union suing San Francisco over 'worthless' taxi medallions

EMBED </>More Videos

The Credit Union suing San Francisco as increase in Lyft and Uber drivers causes $250,000 taxi medallions to decrease in value. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Taxi medallions used to be prized possessions in San Francisco - a license to own a business.

They cost a quarter of a million dollars in San Francisco, but there a big question -- are they worth it?

As companies like Uber and Lyft take an increasing share of passengers, the taxi medallion's worth is decreasing.

Find a line of waiting taxis in San Francisco, walk up, ask a question, and you will hear their tale of woe. "If I know what was going to happen, I'd never do it," said Ibrahim Awwad.

"Do you feel like a sucker?" we asked Ahmad Massadjedi.

"I'm sure I do. I am," he said.

And all for trying to better himself by purchasing a San Francisco Taxi Medallion. They used to be in limited supply. Owning one was like owning a business. Then, in 2010, San Francisco's Municipal Transportation Agency sold 700 medallions at $250,000 each as a method of generating revenue.

It was just before Uber and Lyft cars and drivers flooded city streets, saddling new owners with high mortgage payments for those medallions. "It's worth nothing," said Ibrahim. "Who wants to buy a $250,000 medallion? Nobody. I blame the city."

So does the San Francisco Federal Credit Union, which originally made a deal with the city's Municipal Transportation Agency to finance those loans. One of six has foreclosed. This week, the credit union filed suit against the city for $125 million.

"It left taxi medallion owners holding the bag," said attorney Jonathan Joseph. "No one is suggesting what the MTA should have done but it should have done a lot more than it did. It could have regulated Uber and Lyft."

The MTA has no comment on the suit, and referred ABC7 News to the City Attorney's office. "We are reviewing it," said a spokesman.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstaxitaxi driversuberlyftridesharelawsuitSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
FULL VIDEO: #MeToo: Allies in Action Town Hall
Blue Moon brewer to release a marijuana-infused 'beer'
Wine industry looks to uncork pot opportunities
Mendota to become a major center for marijuana
More Business
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
Peninsula cities band together as sea level rise threatens homes, businesses
iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Contra Costa Home & Garden Show, Moso Natural
What trees to cut down? Alameda grapples with decisions after tree fell on dad
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row
VIDEO: Warriors coach says players are free to participate in Sacramento protests
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Judge issues order allowing San Jose immigrant facing deportation to stay in US
Alleged Russian hacker appears in San Francisco federal court
Snoop Dogg signs autographs at Oakland's Dope ERA store
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
Peninsula cities band together as sea level rise threatens homes, businesses
What trees to cut down? Alameda grapples with decisions after tree fell on dad
More Video