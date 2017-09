Dunkin' Donuts opens in Fremont

Another Dunkin' Donuts has opened in the Bay Area. The new shop is in Fremont on Mowry Avenue, near Farewell Drive.A grand opening celebration kicked off this morning.According to our media partner, the Mercury News, new fall menu items include a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich, maple pecan-flavored and pumpkin-flavored coffee beverages, pumpkin doughnuts and muffins, along with a pumpkin cream cheese spread made with real pumpkin.Dunkin' Donuts' re-emergence in the Bay Area started in June 2016 with a Walnut Creek store , followed by shops in Half Moon Bay , American Canyon and South San Francisco.