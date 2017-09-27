Dunkin' Donuts opens in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --Another Dunkin' Donuts has opened in the Bay Area. The new shop is in Fremont on Mowry Avenue, near Farewell Drive.
A grand opening celebration kicked off this morning.
According to our media partner, the Mercury News, new fall menu items include a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich, maple pecan-flavored and pumpkin-flavored coffee beverages, pumpkin doughnuts and muffins, along with a pumpkin cream cheese spread made with real pumpkin.
Dunkin' Donuts' re-emergence in the Bay Area started in June 2016 with a Walnut Creek store, followed by shops in Half Moon Bay, American Canyon and South San Francisco.