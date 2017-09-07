CYBERATTACK

How to find out if your information was compromised in Equifax breach

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney looks into how you can find out whether your information was compromised in the Equifax breach which hit 143 million U.S. consumers. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A leading credit reporting agency is reeling from one of the biggest data breaches in the country

Experian says personal information from up to 143 million U.S. consumers has been compromised.

RELATED: 7 on Your Side: Is identity theft insurance worth it?

This is not just any security breach; Equifax is one of three leading credit bureaus in the country.

The breach involves names, social security numbers, date of birth and addresses.

Compare that to the Target breach of 2013 when there were 41 million victims.


So what happened? Equifax says the hackers exploited the websites vulnerability.

ABC News is reporting the FBI is already investigating the case.
The company discovered this breach on July 29. There's no explanation of why it waited so long to report it.

What should you do as a consumer? Go to the Equifax website, click on "potential impact" and Equifax says it will tell you if you were affected by the breach.
RELATED: Hijack hacks: What you need to know about 'ransomware'

You will need to put in your last name and six digits of your social security number

You will receive a date when you can enroll in the Equifax credit monitoring service "free for one year," even if you were "not affected" by the breach.

Click here for more details on the hack and to find out if your info was impacted.

Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldhackingcyberattacktechnology
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CYBERATTACK
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
Defense secretary to visit Silicon Valley startup
Silicon Valley companies assess on-going cyber threats
7 On Your Side: Backing up data could save you trouble
More cyberattack
BUSINESS
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
Amazon to open 2nd headquarters in North America
Members of SF's Cardio Barre seek answers after abrupt shutdown
As Uber drove into PR pot hole, Lyft stepped on the gas
More Business
Top Stories
Shelter animals from Florida arrive in Bay Area
Oakland fire captain charged with child porn possession
Widow of Richmond police officer volunteers in Houston
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
Self-driving Lyft cars to be tested in the Bay Area
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has advice for first-time home buyers
Contra Costa Co.sees increase in Yellow Jacket nests
Irma evacuees arrive to safety in Bay Area
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Trumps DACA tweets offer little relief for immigration rights organizations
Judge says Jahi McMath deemed brain dead may still be alive
Pacifica community mourns death of beloved music teacher
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
More News
Top Video
Widow of Richmond police officer volunteers in Houston
Shelter animals from Florida arrive in Bay Area
Oakland fire captain charged with child porn possession
Trumps DACA tweets offer little relief for immigration rights organizations
More Video