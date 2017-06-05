UBER

'No Uber Oakland' campaign seeks to keep Uber out of city

A woman walks past the company logo of the internet car service, Uber, in San Francisco on Dec. 16, 2014. (KGO-TV)

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A movement is forming in Oakland to keep Uber out.

The Greenlining Institute joined other Oakland advocates Monday morning to launch a campaign called No Uber Oakland.

Uber has acquired the former Sears building on Broadway in Oakland, but this group is trying to keep the company from taking the building over - at least for now.

RELATED: Report reveals Uber charges more in wealthier areas without telling drivers

It first wants Uber to agree to preserve Oakland as a diverse city for people of all income levels.

The group has set a 10-point platform to keep Oakland from over-gentrifying.

It includes things like providing job training for local workers and maintaining non-profits for aspiring artists.

RELATED: Judge says no smoking gun in Google's case against Uber

Click here to read more stories about Uber.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdrivingubermoneyapptechnologyalameda countypoliticslibby schaafSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
UBER
Teen charged in Uber driver's stabbing death near Chicago
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
Missing Uber driver's family says person of interest was a friend
Police: Car belonging to person of interest in Uber driver case found at SFO
More uber
BUSINESS
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off in San Jose
Labor unions push for local hiring requirements
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Asian Pacific American Roundtable
Report: more workers injured at Tesla plant than industry average
More Business
Top Stories
Antolin Garcia-Torres spared death penalty in Sierra LaMar case
2 charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for Ghost Ship fire
Car fire causes 25-acre brush fire on Highway 24 in Orinda
Suspect ID'd in killing of Australian tourist in San Francisco
Bill Cosby trial begins
Trump to embrace privatization of air traffic control system
Suspect in attack of man with cerebral palsy back in custody
Show More
Warriors and Cavs headed to Cleveland for NBA Finals
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off in San Jose
5 dead in shooting at business near Orlando
Overturned vehicle cleared from WB lanes of Bay Bridge
Wine sells for $2M at Napa charity auction
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 1
More Photos