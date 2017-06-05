'No Uber Oakland' campaign seeks to keep Uber out of city

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --A movement is forming in Oakland to keep Uber out.
The Greenlining Institute joined other Oakland advocates Monday morning to launch a campaign called No Uber Oakland.
Uber has acquired the former Sears building on Broadway in Oakland, but this group is trying to keep the company from taking the building over - at least for now.
It first wants Uber to agree to preserve Oakland as a diverse city for people of all income levels.
The group has set a 10-point platform to keep Oakland from over-gentrifying.
It includes things like providing job training for local workers and maintaining non-profits for aspiring artists.
