'No Uber Oakland' campaign seeks to keep Uber out of city

A movement is forming in Oakland to keep Uber out.The Greenlining Institute joined other Oakland advocates Monday morning to launch a campaign called No Uber Oakland Uber has acquired the former Sears building on Broadway in Oakland, but this group is trying to keep the company from taking the building over - at least for now.It first wants Uber to agree to preserve Oakland as a diverse city for people of all income levels.The group has set a 10-point platform to keep Oakland from over-gentrifying.It includes things like providing job training for local workers and maintaining non-profits for aspiring artists.