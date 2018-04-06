  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
BUSINESS

Long Beach's Queen Mary is renting out its 'most haunted' room

Thrill seekers can now spend the night in Queen Mary's "most haunted" room for the first time in 30 years. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. --
For the first time in 30 years, the Queen Mary in Long Beach will let you stay in what many believe is the historic ship's most haunted place.

Stateroom B340, which has reported paranormal activity for years, can be rented out starting at $499 a night beginning Friday, April 13.

"The last time the room was occupied by a guest was in the 1980s," said Stephen Sowards, General Manager of the Queen Mary, in a statement. "For decades we've had thousands of visitors request to occupy the room, and after 30 years, we are excited to once again extend the offer to our guests."

SNEAK PEEK: Thrill seekers can now spend the night in Queen Mary's "most haunted" room for the first time in 30 years.



Representatives from The Queen Mary said many paranormal encounters have taken place in Stateroom B340 dating back to the ship's final ocean voyage in 1967.

Previous guests have reported lights and faucets turning on and off by themselves.

Other guests say their bed covers were pulled off while they were asleep, and some woke up to see a dark figure standing by their bed.

Besides the chance of seeing something spooky, the room also offers a chest with items such as a Ouija board, tarot cards, crystal ball and ghost hunting equipment, along with standard hotel room amenities.

Room reservations are available at 877-342-0742. For more information visit queenmary.com.
