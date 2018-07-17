7 ON YOUR SIDE

Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?

Cryptocurrency may be more than a hot trendy investment, it could become a part of everyday life. Tonight at 11 p.m. on ABC7, 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney will look into a future that some say is already here. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

Cryptocurrency may no longer be just for big investors. More people are using their digital currency for everyday purchases. And more businesses are accepting Bitcoin and other non-traditional forms of payment.

"You'll be able to basically spend cryptocurrencies the way you spend dollars today," said San Francisco-based futurist James Canton.

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney looks at this developing trend in a 7 On Your Side special report tonight at 11 p.m.

