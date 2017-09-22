"If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we'll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her "runs" #EnjoyTheGo," the toilet paper company tweeted.
A mom reported the jogger to the Colorado Springs police after she was seen pooping on a sidewalk in front of children. The witness took photos as evidence and is trying to get the word out to prevent it from happening again.
The story went viral, prompting the El Paso County Sheriff's Department to post a photo with an officer holding a pooper scooper, offering to send "back-up."
A spokesperson with the department realizes many jokes about the situation have been made, they told KRDO. However, they're taking the the matter seriously and believe there is a possibility she has a mental health issue.
Depending on what is concluded, the jogger may face minor criminal charges.