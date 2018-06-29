DROWNING

Child drowning cases up in Santa Clara County

EMBED </>More Videos

As the weather warms up, health officials in Santa Clara County are already seeing a spike in child drownings and near-drownings compared to last year. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
As the weather warms up, health officials in Santa Clara County are already seeing a spike in child drownings and near-drownings compared to last year.

"It only takes minutes of time with them underneath the water, submerged for their oxygen levels to drop, and for brain damage to occur," said Dr. Nicole Baier, a pediatrician at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Over the past two months, eight children have been taken to VMC to be treated for drownings. Two of the cases were fatal. It's concerning because staff members have already seen more incidents involving children year-to-date than they did for all of 2017.



"We really want to make sure that everyone's vigilant about the possibility of drowning and making sure that children stay safe around water," said Baier.

In preparation for a busy season, the City of San Jose has hired more than 40 lifeguards to staff its pools this summer.

RELATED: Former Olympian Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns

"They get certified in lifeguarding, CPR, AED, some of them are water safety instructors," said Clarissa Garcia, who manages the city's aquatics program. "They go through an immense amount of training."

Lifeguards are ready to help in the event of an emergency, but are calling on all families to stay alert at the pool.

RELATED: Dry drowning warning from Houston family helps save 4-year-old's life in Florida

"Even though lifeguards are on duty, we want to ensure that parents are attending to their children as well, and making sure they're aware of where they're playing," said Garcia.

Countywide, there were a total of 18 unintentional drowning deaths last year across all ages.

From the County of Santa Clara Health System

The Pool Safely campaign, a national public education campaign run by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, provides information on the simple steps that parents, caregivers, and pool owners should take to make sure that children and adults stay safe in and around pools and spas. Prevention begins with these layers of protection:

- Install a four-sided fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate around all pools and spas
- Designate an adult Water Watcher to supervise children at all times around the water

- Learn how to swim and teach your child how to swim

- Learn how to perform CPR on children and adults

- Teach children to stay away from pool drains, pipes and other openings to avoid entrapments

- Ensure any pool or spa you use has drain covers that comply with federal safety standards
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningswimmingstudysanta clara countySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DROWNING
SoCal man drowns trying to save boy from raging river
Man drowns trying to save boy at Sequoia National Park
3 dead after being pulled from pool at North Carolina apartment complex
Friends mourn loss of fellow paddler who died near Berkeley Marina
More drowning
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Concord fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations
Suspect in 1974 Stanford murder case contemplated suicide before
8-year plea deal on the table for Ghost Ship defendants
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Alameda County Fair, Solano County Maker Faire
Consumer Catch-up: Wildfire consumer protections, Citibank refunds
Show More
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Boy burned at science camp in Napa
Justice for Junior: NYPD says no wrongdoing by cops in teen's fatal stabbing
Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9
Tunitas Creak Beach gets a makeover, Martins Beach could open to public
More News