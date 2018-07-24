CHP pulls over AWOL soldier in stolen Humvee in Redwood City

Officials say a soldier from Fort Hunter Liggett went AWOL and stole a military vehicle after being demoted on Tuesday while training on the Central Coast.Spencer Slick, 34, is suspected of taking a Humvee and driving to the Bay Area.Officials confirm that a B.O.L. or Be on the Lookout order was issued for Slick and the vehicle to all CHP stations.Shortly after 6 p.m. CHP officials stopped the Humvee in Redwood City along State Route 92, it is unclear if Slick was detained.Fort Hunter Liggett officials say that the matter is currently under investigation.