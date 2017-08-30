Classic cars destroyed in fire at San Francisco Bayview District restoration warehouse

Officials are investigating after a fire broke out inside a warehouse that houses classic cars in San Francisco's Bayview District early Wednesday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials are investigating after a fire broke out inside a warehouse that houses classic cars in San Francisco's Bayview District early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to reports of the fire at 1:23 a.m. on Van Dyke Avenue and had the blaze out in 30 minutes.

The owner of a car restoration shop is trying to assess the damage caused the fire.

San Francisco firefighters saved the building, but not before flames burned several classic cars. The vehicles parked outside the building are fine.

This is a classic car restoration business. One man who lives across the street is worried about what was burning and if it is toxic to people living nearby. "Four fire trucks, a lot of bright lights, a bad burnt plastic smell going on. Shut my windows, tried to go back to sleep," San Francisco resident Michael Geremia said.

Officials said no injuries have been reported. No one was inside the building when the fire broke out and all firefighters are OK.

The cause of this fire is under investigation
