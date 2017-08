.@Disney, @ABC announce Day of Giving on Thursday, devoting programming across all platforms in support of Red Cross’ #Harvey relief efforts pic.twitter.com/5C7M2ZPrTy — ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2017

Join ABC7 and the Disney-ABC Television Group in a "Day of Giving" on Thursday, August 31, to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.The day will kick off on our morning newscasts before handing the baton over to. Throughout the day on ABC, Freeform, Radio Disney and across all social media, there will be a call-to-action to donate to the American Red Cross, with those dollars going to benefit those most impacted by this devastating storm.Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation through the Red Cross. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.Disney's last "Day of Giving" in 2012 raised more than $18 million to aid local communities impacted by Hurricane Sandy.