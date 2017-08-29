HURRICANE HARVEY

Disney-ABC Television Group to hold 'Day of Giving' to support Hurricane Harvey victims

Join ABC7 and the Disney-ABC Television Group in a "Day of Giving" on Thursday, August 31, to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.


The day will kick off on our morning newscasts before handing the baton over to Good Morning America. Throughout the day on ABC, Freeform, Radio Disney and across all social media, there will be a call-to-action to donate to the American Red Cross, with those dollars going to benefit those most impacted by this devastating storm.
Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation through the Red Cross. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Disney's last "Day of Giving" in 2012 raised more than $18 million to aid local communities impacted by Hurricane Sandy.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos on Hurricane Harvey.
