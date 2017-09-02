COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at San Francisco's Third Baptist Church

This image shows details of an event promoting the celebration of Rev. Amos Brown of San Francisco's Third Baptist Church. (Third Baptist Church)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A special event is being held at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco on Friday, Sept. 8 to celebrate Reverend Amos Brown's 40 years of community service in the Bay Area and beyond.

The star-studded event next Friday to honor the reverend and his wife, Mrs. Jane E. Brown, includes former President Bill Clinton as the keynote speaker and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown as the master of ceremonies. Gov. Jerry Brown, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger will also attend the event.

A private reception will take place at 6 pm., followed by a program at the Third Baptist Church at 7 p.m., then a reception.

Click here to buy tickets for the celebration of Rev. Brown's substantial and impactful work in the community.
