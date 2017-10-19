Scam may prevent North Bay fire evacuees from registering for FEMA relief

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --When our neighbors are in need, ABC7 shows up. As we begin the recovery process from the devastating North Bay wildfires, you'll find Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side consumer counselors at different relief centers in the North Bay. Check out the list of locations below. Come see us with questions about insurance, housing, documents, donation issues, and your other consumer concerns. We'll help with anything we can.
Michael Finney and 7 on Your Side have been with North Bay fire victims at assistance centers all week.
While speaking with some evacuees, we uncovered a startling issue - some say that when they tried to sign up for FEMA benefits, it shows they've already registered.
Time for all locations: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Thursday 10/19 - Santa Rosa: Assistance Center @ The Press Democrat 427 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Friday 10/20 - Clear Lake, Senior Community Center, 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake, CA 95422
