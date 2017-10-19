NORTH BAY FIRES

Scam may prevent North Bay fire evacuees from registering for FEMA relief

EMBED </>More Videos

When our neighbors are in need, ABC7 shows up. As we begin the recovery process from the devastating wildfires, you'll find Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side consumer counselors at different relief centers in the North Bay. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
When our neighbors are in need, ABC7 shows up. As we begin the recovery process from the devastating North Bay wildfires, you'll find Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side consumer counselors at different relief centers in the North Bay. Check out the list of locations below. Come see us with questions about insurance, housing, documents, donation issues, and your other consumer concerns. We'll help with anything we can.

Michael Finney and 7 on Your Side have been with North Bay fire victims at assistance centers all week.
While speaking with some evacuees, we uncovered a startling issue - some say that when they tried to sign up for FEMA benefits, it shows they've already registered.
Watch the video in the player above for more information on the potential scam.

TAKE ACTION: Here's how you can help people affected by the North Bay fires

Check out the list of locations below. Come see us with questions about insurance, housing, documents, donation issues, and your other consumer concerns. We'll help with anything we can.

Time for all locations: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday 10/19 - Santa Rosa: Assistance Center @ The Press Democrat 427 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Friday 10/20 - Clear Lake, Senior Community Center, 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake, CA 95422

Keep checking this page. We will update our locations as they are confirmed.

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

VIDEO: 7 On Your Side in Napa to help wildfire victims
EMBED More News Videos

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side consumer counselors are in Napa on Wednesday to help those impacted by the devastating and deadly North Bay fires

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-events7 On Your SideNorth Bay Fireswildfirefireevacuationhousingdonationsconsumer concernsNapaSanta RosaSonoma
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Contact 7 On Your Side
FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES
Attorney says understaffing at Oakmont Senior Living may have played a role in evacuation
Roads still blocked in Sonoma County, residents voice frustration
North Bay fire victims to face construction worker shortage
Schools struggle in ruins of Santa Rosa
More North Bay Fires
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims in Santa Rosa
Visalia man buys winning scratcher ticket.
7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims in Napa
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Attorney says understaffing at Oakmont Senior Living may have played a role in evacuation
Evacuees return home after Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
Roads still blocked in Sonoma County, residents voice frustration
Sheriff fires back at ICE after 'attack' amid North Bay fires
Schools struggle in ruins of Santa Rosa
SF cop hurt in hit-and-run, suspect identified
Bay Area hopes to be home of Amazon's 2nd headquarters
UC Berkeley, Mills College strike deal to share some facilities
Show More
Officials say 2 East Bay high school students arrested for sexual assault
North Bay fire victims to face construction worker shortage
Wine Country hoping to lure tourists back after North Bay Fires
Delays on Caltrain after pedestrian struck in SF
Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
More News
Top Video
Attorney says understaffing at Oakmont Senior Living may have played a role in evacuation
Roads still blocked in Sonoma County, residents voice frustration
Wine Country hoping to lure tourists back after North Bay Fires
Officials say 2 East Bay high school students arrested for sexual assault
More Video