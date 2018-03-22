VIDEO: Watch the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims

The 1,200-seat Lincoln Theater at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center was filled to capacity Monday evening to celebrate the lives of three female employees of The Pathway Home veterans' treatment and recovery center who were killed by a former client days ago.Executive director Christine Loeber and staff psychologists Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba and Jennifer Gray Golick were lauded for their devoted and selfless dedication to improving the lives of the veterans in their care.