  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
MARINES

Wounded Marine running 31 marathons in 31 days to raise funds for veterans

Rob Jones is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A marine who lost both legs in combat is raising money for his fellow veterans by running 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days.

Rob Jones hit the streets of San Francisco Saturday, stop 17 of the 31. He wants to raise $1 million for wounded veterans' charities.

In 2010 during a deployment to Afghanistan, Jones stepped on a landmine.

He had both legs removed above his knees.

Since then he's competed in the Paralympics and rode across the U.S. for charity.

Click here to help Jones.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsmarinesmarathonsfundraiserveteranveteransrunningSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MARINES
US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for
VIDEO: Best moments from SF's 2017 Fleet Week Air Show on Friday
TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Parade of Ships kicks off 2017 Fleet Week in SF
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
More marines
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Businesses pay it forward to help North Bay fire victims
Former presidents call for unity at hurricane aid concert
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims in Clearlake
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Santa Rosa holds day of remembrance for fire victims
Cal Fire says Tubbs, Pocket, Nuns fires nearly fully contained
Bay Area beachgoers warned of sneaker waves for the weekend
Number of Bay Area homes priced under $500K falling
One arrested as cops tightly control white nationalist rally
North Bay nurse's match program helps families affected by fires
4 shot in San Francisco near Fillmore Street, 2 possible suspects detained
Domestic violence call leads to standoff with police in Fremont
Show More
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Coast Guard rescues man stranded on boat on SF Bay
Two mountain lion sightings reported in San Mateo Co.
Wildfire victims discover identity thieves claimed their benefits
Blind Scream haunted house brings scary good time in wake of North Bay fires
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
More Photos