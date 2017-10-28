SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A marine who lost both legs in combat is raising money for his fellow veterans by running 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days.
Rob Jones hit the streets of San Francisco Saturday, stop 17 of the 31. He wants to raise $1 million for wounded veterans' charities.
In 2010 during a deployment to Afghanistan, Jones stepped on a landmine.
He had both legs removed above his knees.
Since then he's competed in the Paralympics and rode across the U.S. for charity.
Click here to help Jones.