Construction site security guard shot, killed in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO --
A security guard at a construction site was killed in a shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District early Monday morning, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 5:25 a.m. near the corner of Fitzgerald Avenue and Arelious Walker Drive.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released.

The security company is working with investigators to try to figure out what led to the shooting.

No arrest has been made and a description of the suspect was not immediately available.

