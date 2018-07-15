Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur

A couple that found missing Oregon woman along the Monterey County Coast near Big Sur are speaking out.Monterey County Sheriff's deputies shared pictures of 23-year-old Angela Hernandez being rescued from rocks Friday night. Apparently, she'd been there for a week after her car went off the road.Chelsea and Chad Moore described finding Hernandez's wrecked Jeep near Highway 1."We saw a bumper first and we were like, there's a bumper, that's weird. And then came around another bend and saw the car," said camper Chelsea Moore."Angela was right there in the rocks, just looked like hell," said Chad Moore.Hernandez told deputies her Jeep went off the roadway when she swerved to avoid a rabbit and that she kept herself hydrated by using a radiator hose from her car to tap water from a local stream.