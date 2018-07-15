Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple describes the moment they discovered missing Oregon woman Angela Hernandez alive near Big Sur. (Photo by MCoSheriff/Twitter)

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A couple that found missing Oregon woman along the Monterey County Coast near Big Sur are speaking out.

Monterey County Sheriff's deputies shared pictures of 23-year-old Angela Hernandez being rescued from rocks Friday night. Apparently, she'd been there for a week after her car went off the road.

RELATED: Missing Oregon woman found alive near Big Sur

Chelsea and Chad Moore described finding Hernandez's wrecked Jeep near Highway 1.

"We saw a bumper first and we were like, there's a bumper, that's weird. And then came around another bend and saw the car," said camper Chelsea Moore.

"Angela was right there in the rocks, just looked like hell," said Chad Moore.

Hernandez told deputies her Jeep went off the roadway when she swerved to avoid a rabbit and that she kept herself hydrated by using a radiator hose from her car to tap water from a local stream.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanmissing personu.s. & worldrewardsurvivor storyHalf Moon BayOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Missing Oregon woman found alive near Big Sur
Search for missing woman traveling through Bay Area canceled
Reward offered after woman traveling through Bay Area goes missing
Top Stories
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
Show More
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
Firefighter bitten in face by pit bull after San Leandro fire
Piscotty homers to keep A's rolling in 6-2 in over Giants
AccuWeather Forecast: Breezy with areas of fog Sunday evening
More News