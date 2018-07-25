WILDFIRE

Cranston Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Riverside County's Idyllwild, 600 homes threatened; arson suspected

EMBED </>More Videos

A brush fire was spreading over hundreds of acres in the San Bernardino National Forest Wednesday, prompting evacuations in Idyllwild. (KABC)

IDYLLWILD, Calif. --
A brush fire erupted in the San Bernardino National Forest Wednesday, prompting evacuations in Idyllwild, where 600 homes were threatened.

The fire continued to spread rapidly amid a powerful Southern California heat wave. By late afternoon, it had spread to 1,200 acres with 0 percent containment, according to fire officials.

Our sister station Eyewitness News in Los Angeles has learned that the fire was believed to be intentionally set, and a person has been detained for questioning.

RELATED: Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire

The rapidly spreading blaze, dubbed the Cranston Fire, ignited around noon. The fire burned near Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials. It later jumped Highway 243 as it continued to spread.

Authorities told Eyewitness News that approximately 600 homes were threatened by the blaze.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for parts of southwest Idyllwild.

The following roads were closed due to the fire:

- Highway 74 between Cranston Fire Station and Lake Hemet
- Highway 243 between Pine Cove and Mountain Center
An evacuation center was set up at Banning High School, 100 W. Westward Ave. in Banning.

Camps in Idyllwild were being evacuated, including Idyllwild Arts, Camp Maranatha, Idyllwild Pines, Astro Camp, Camp Emerson, and Tahquitz Pines.

Additional evacuations were in Mountain Center along McGaugh Road and McCall Park Road.

RELATED: Sitting ducks? How to shield your home from oncoming wildfires

Temperatures in the Inland Empire were expected to reach the triple digits in some areas on Wednesday.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department opened a fire information call center for the public to get more information: (909)383-5688.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firewildfirefireevacuationarsonarson investigationSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More wildfire
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News