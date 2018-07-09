VTA

Deadly crash prompts delays on VTA in San jose

(KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
VTA officials say the tracks and overhead wires have been repaired at the scene of a crash that occurred between a train and car at Lincoln Avenue near Auzerais Avenue in San Jose on Sunday.

The bus bridge has been cancelled and the trains will be operating at five miles per hour through the area, so there may be a delay to the schedules.

Security video from Hapa's Brewery shows customers outside enjoying their beer when all of a sudden a vehicle collides with a VTA train. The car, a gold Buick Regal, is mangled, while the train runs off its rails. "The corner of my eye just happen to see this dude turning right when the train came and hit him and for a half a second my brain didn't register what it was and then you heard the loudest sound you've ever heard," said witness Ryan Stern.

The train operator and the roughly 20 passengers on board suffered no serious injuries.

The male driver of the Buick and his male passenger died at the scene. Witnesses say they may have been living out of their car. They say it was packed with possessions. "We all went out to the car and the dude was barely breathing and people were telling him to stay with him but it's pretty hard to survive a wreck like that," said Stern.

San Jose Police say the crossing arms were down and functioning, but the man behind the wheel still tried to drive around them. Investigators say the Buick was going south while the Mountain View to Winchester VTA train was heading north.

Click here for VTA schedules.

ABC7 News Reporter Lilian Kim contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
VTAtrain crashtrainscrashcar crashaccidentcar accidenttrain accidentSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SJPD says driver went around crossing gates in VTA, car crash that killed 2
VTA
SJPD says driver went around crossing gates in VTA, car crash that killed 2
VTA trying to speed up trains, increase ridership
Sharks sue VTA over BART extension to San Jose
VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose
More VTA
Top Stories
Thailand cave rescue: 7th person rescued by divers, ABC News reports
Grant fire jumps, forces closure of I-580 in Livermore
Bay Area Buddhists send prayers to Thai soccer team trapped in cave
Recent films put Oakland in the spotlight
Michael Douglas sees new generation of fans from 'Ant-Man'
Brown Recluse spiders fill apartment
4 Thai soccer players rescued from cave
Thai cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
Show More
Insider attack in Afghanistan killed soldier from California
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Sausalito center needs help naming otter pup
Netflix removing online review system
More News