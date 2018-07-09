Deadly crash prompts delays on VTA in San jose

VTA says repairs to track & overhead lines completed at Lincoln Ave. in San Jose. Bus bridge cancelled.

Trains will operate at 5 MPH in area so expect delay to schedules. pic.twitter.com/cIfc97hWuZ — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) July 9, 2018

VTA officials say the tracks and overhead wires have been repaired at the scene of a crash that occurred between a train and car at Lincoln Avenue near Auzerais Avenue in San Jose on Sunday.The bus bridge has been cancelled and the trains will be operating at five miles per hour through the area, so there may be a delay to the schedules.Security video from Hapa's Brewery shows customers outside enjoying their beer when all of a sudden a vehicle collides with a VTA train. The car, a gold Buick Regal, is mangled, while the train runs off its rails. "The corner of my eye just happen to see this dude turning right when the train came and hit him and for a half a second my brain didn't register what it was and then you heard the loudest sound you've ever heard," said witness Ryan Stern.The train operator and the roughly 20 passengers on board suffered no serious injuries.The male driver of the Buick and his male passenger died at the scene. Witnesses say they may have been living out of their car. They say it was packed with possessions. "We all went out to the car and the dude was barely breathing and people were telling him to stay with him but it's pretty hard to survive a wreck like that," said Stern.San Jose Police say the crossing arms were down and functioning, but the man behind the wheel still tried to drive around them. Investigators say the Buick was going south while the Mountain View to Winchester VTA train was heading north.ABC7 News Reporter Lilian Kim contributed to this story.