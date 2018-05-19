Dog inside car stolen in Rohnert Park returned to owner's garage

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. --
A suspect who is apparently a dog lover stole a car in Rohnert Park Friday but returned the Labrador Retriever inside it, California Highway Patrol officials said Saturday.

The tail - or, rather, tale - began when a driver left his VW Passat running with his yellow Lab inside when he went into the Rohnert Park Goodwill Friday afternoon, the CHP said.

While the dog owner was in the Goodwill dropping off items, a man jumped into the running car and drove away, according to police.

When the driver got home, he found his dog in his garage, the CHP said.

Police surmise that the suspect realized the dog was in the car, drove to the owner's house and, using the garage door opener in the car, left the dog in the garage.

Around 3:40 p.m. the dog owner, who was out driving another vehicle, spotted his stolen VW on Stony Point Road near Washoe House, a historic roadhouse in Sonoma County located west of Cotati, the CHP said.

The owner notified police, and officers tried to make an enforcement stop, but the suspect fled, the CHP said.

The suspect crashed the car off Stony Point Road near state Highway 116, the CHP said.

CHP officers and Sonoma County sheriff's deputies searched the area and the CHP found the suspect around 4:20 p.m., according to the CHP.

Joshua Hathaway, 39, of Santa Rosa, was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony evasion, resisting arrest and vehicle arrest, the CHP said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasestolen carcar theftdogpetpetsdogsdogs stolenlost petcrimeauto theftRohnert ParkCotati
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News