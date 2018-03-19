YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Dr. Carolyn Clancy: Yountville victims will 'continue to inspire us'

EMBED </>More Videos

The Veterans Health Administration Executive in Charge Dr. Carolyn Clancy spoke at the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims, saying she knows the three victims would want those who serve veterans to carry on this important work with honor and pride as they did.

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
A "Celebration of Life" was held on Wednesday to remember the three women -- Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba -- who died at a veterans center in Yountville.

At the memorial, Veterans Health Administration Executive in Charge Dr. Carolyn Clancy said she knows the three victims would want those who serve veterans to carry on this important work with honor and pride as they did.

Click here for full coverage on the memorial service and click here for the latest stories and videos on the Yountville veterans home shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Yountville veterans home shootingmemorialYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
Moving memorial honors victims of Yountville shooting
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
VIDEO: Keith Armstrong on Yountville shooting: 'This is not what veterans are'
VIDEO: Father of Yountville victim to other families: 'Our hearts ache for you'
More Yountville veterans home shooting
Top Stories
Major BART delays due to fire on BART tracks in SF
Shooting at high school in St. Mary's County, Maryland, prompts lockdown
1 rescued in 2-alarm fire in San Francisco
1 injured after box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Facebook to hold emergency meeting after allegations of data harvesting
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Show More
Alameda teachers demand better pay, salaries among lowest in county
Video shows attack on street vendor near Los Angeles park
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
SF mayor's race takes spirited turn during debate
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Alameda teachers demand better pay, salaries among lowest in county
Video shows attack on street vendor near Los Angeles park
More Video