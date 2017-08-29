HURRICANE HARVEY

Dwayne Johnson donates thousands to aid Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts

Dwayne Johnson arrives at the U.S. Premiere of "Baywatch" at Lummus Park on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has pledged substantial funds to aid recovery efforts in Houston, Texas, in the devastating wake of Hurricane Harvey.

After actor and comedian Kevin Hart launched a fundraising campaign on Crowdrise calling on various stars to match his $25,000 donation, Johnson accepted his "Central Intelligence" co-star's challenge, posting a video in which he announced he had also donated $25,000 and encouraged others to donate "a buck or two."


"Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith," Johnson captioned the video. "Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength. "
