Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree

Northern Michigan University is offering the first-ever degree in Marijuana. (KTRK)

MICHIGAN --
Northern Michigan University is offering the first-ever degree in marijuana studies.

The university says the undergrad program will focus on the biology, chemistry, financing and marketing of marijuana, but growing or smoking the plant will not be a part of the curriculum.

Northern Michigan University officials believe the degree will fill a void after 29 states legalized medical marijuana and eight states made pot legal for recreational use.

"Many of the states are legalizing different substances and they're really looking for quality people to do the chemistry and the science," said university trustee James Haveman. "And it's the university's responsibility to produce those kinds of students for those kinds of jobs."

The program started this fall and the university says the interest has been high, really high.

