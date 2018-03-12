PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Milpitas school district to punish students for walking out in push for gun control

(Shutterstock)

MILPITAS, Calif. --
The superintendent of the Milpitas Unified School District announced Monday morning that the district will not condone student walkouts intended to call on legislators for stronger gun control, giving those who choose to participate an unexcused absence.

Superintendent Cheryl Jordan said that after student leaders at the district's middle and high schools shared with the administration that there may be students walking out to protest gun violence on Wednesday and April 20, the district made the decision that those who left campus on those dates will face consequences.

According to Jordan, the consequences of the absence depend on each school's student handbook.

RELATED: President Trump hears wrenching tales at school violence meeting

"We want to support our students in giving voice to their concerns, feelings and desires to stand with their peers across the nation in support of those who died in the Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy and the others before it," Jordan said in her statement. "However, we have to consider their safety first."

MUSD will instead be taking a moment of silence at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the time set nationwide to walk out in honor of the lives lost in the school shooting on Feb. 14, Jordan said. The length of the moment of silence will depend on what each principal and their staff feels are appropriate.

"Leaving campus during school hours to participate in political activity is not a safe and responsible way to work for change," the superintendent said in her announcement. "We encourage you to talk to your children about how they may be feeling about this topic, and the importance of expressing themselves in appropriate ways at school."

Palo Alto Unified School District, whose office is approximately 30 minutes from that of Milpitas Unified School District, issued a statement on Saturday in their superintendent's weekly message email saying they would support students who chose to walk out and permit parents to pull their kids out of school at any time if arrangements were made in advance.

RELATED: Florida students call on lawmakers for tighter gun laws after deadly shooting

Interim Superintendent Karen Hendricks said that the Palo Alto district is "applauding students' commitment to be on the forefront of driving social change."

Most middle and high school schedules in the PAUSD already accommodate the majority of the walkout time, but school leaders have worked with each school's student council to collaborate on the demonstration in order to support their free speech, according to Hendricks.

"Although neither the schools nor the district sanction a walkout, we know that many students are committed to exercising their right to participate," Hendricks said.

In return, the school district is asking that students conduct themselves in a peaceful manner that echoes the efforts of Gunn High School students when they protested against gun violence before school on Feb. 23.

The PAUSD superintendent said that more details on how the school district will handle the second walkout, scheduled on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting, in future notices.

Click here for more stories and videos on the Parkland School Shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpoliticsgun controlparkland school shootingschool shootingshootingmass shootingprotestu.s. & worldhigh schoolstudentsMilpitas
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Duboce Park memorial honors Parkland shooting victims
Three JROTC cadets killed in Florida shooting awarded Army medals
'I hear you': What Trump's note said during Fla. victim meeting
Florida students call on lawmakers for tighter gun laws after deadly shooting
#ArmMeWith: How teachers would prevent future school shootings
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
March for Our Lives student organizers speak out after another school shooting
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
Florida deputy who failed to confront school shooter gets pension
More parkland school shooting
EDUCATION
Alameda schools dramatically loosen dress code for coming school year
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
ABC7, Disney donate 100 backpacks to San Jose charity
Free online SAT prep class offered after scoring controversy
More Education
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News