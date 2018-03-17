EDUCATION

North Texas teachers receive free pistol training

EMBED </>More Videos

Some North Texas teachers take a free pistol training course. (KTVT)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
ENNIS, Texas --
As the White House expresses its support in arming some teachers in hopes of preventing mass shootings, one weapons training academy is offering educators free pistol training courses.

The Strategic Weapons Academy of Texas, owned by former police officer Tim Bulot, offered 16 teachers and staff members a day of training on how to handle a weapon and gunshot trauma in the event of an active shooter.

"It's scary sometimes; we do our best to... have security at our schools, but you never know what's going to happen," teacher Kim Raney told KTVT.

The class called Defensive Pistol Training, for teachers, was announced on social media.

"This is the first time that I've done anything like this," said Bulot. "Normally it's police officers, SWAT teams and then overseas contractors is what we train here."

According to Bulot, he and his wife were inspired by the conversation surrounding arming teachers after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. He hopes to add an intermediate session for the teachers that attended the first class, and another introductory class for new teachers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationteachersweaponstexasschool shootingbuzzworthy
EDUCATION
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
Teacher who posted annual salary online speaks out
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
LA students spell out 'ENOUGH' amid national walkout
More Education
Top Stories
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Lift tickets checked in Sierra search for missing Richmond skier
Fire at adult video and bookstore in San Francisco kills 1
Second lawsuit filed against fertility clinic with freezer tank malfunction
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Show More
Suisun City man arrested for alleged downloading child porn
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Maine House candidate quits race over 'skinhead lesbian' remarks
Everything we know about FIU bridge collapse
Santa Rosa shooting hospitalizes 2
More News
Top Video
Fire at adult video and bookstore in San Francisco kills 1
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Lift tickets checked in Sierra search for missing Richmond skier
Santa Rosa shooting hospitalizes 2
More Video