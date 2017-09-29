Nearly 2000 iPads donated to students at 3 middle schools in east #SanJose. #Verizon #AlumRock pic.twitter.com/8kxLNYheou — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) September 30, 2017

Students in East San Jose just received a high-tech helping hand. Verizon donated nearly 2,000 iPads to three middle schools in the Alum Rock Union School District.ABC7 News was at Sheppard Middle School as some 600 students lined up to get their new tablet-it's theirs to take home and it comes with a 2 year data plan.It was a family event.Parents came too and the entire family was coached up on how to use and care for the device.District officials said the iPads will help bridge the "digital divide."Students said the tablets would make doing homework and keeping up in class much easier.The event was more than an iPad pickup -- it was an entire tech event.Students had the chance to kick "smart" soccer balls and go bowling using robots controlled by iPhones.