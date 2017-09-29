EDUCATION

Verizon donates hundreds of iPads to Alum Rock Union School District in East San Jose

Donated iPads from Verizon appear at an East San Jose school on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Students in East San Jose just received a high-tech helping hand. Verizon donated nearly 2,000 iPads to three middle schools in the Alum Rock Union School District.

ABC7 News was at Sheppard Middle School as some 600 students lined up to get their new tablet-it's theirs to take home and it comes with a 2 year data plan.

It was a family event.

Parents came too and the entire family was coached up on how to use and care for the device.

District officials said the iPads will help bridge the "digital divide."

Students said the tablets would make doing homework and keeping up in class much easier.

The event was more than an iPad pickup -- it was an entire tech event.

Students had the chance to kick "smart" soccer balls and go bowling using robots controlled by iPhones.
