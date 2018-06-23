LGBT

Pride Week: Glam Lab gets a rainbow makeup tutorial for Pride March

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Pride Week: Glam Lab gets a rainbow makeup tutorial for Pride March

Desmond Napoles, a 10-year-old drag kid, gives Glam Lab a special, rainbow makeover just in time for Pride March.

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York --
Ahead of the 49th Pride March in New York City, I sat down with Desmond of DesmondisAmazing.

Desmond is a 10-year-old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist, model, fashion icon, and vouger in New York City.

Desmond has more than 65,000 followers on Instagram and posts about his experiences and performances.

VIDEO: Mom of 10-year-old 'drag kid' Desmond: 'Love your child unconditionally'
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Williams reports on the mother of 10-year-old "drag kid" Desmond.



As a toddler, Desmond enjoyed playing dress up by taking bed sheets, towels, bubble wrap and his mother's T-shirts to make his own outfits, dresses and "wigs."

From early on, Desmond said that he is a boy who enjoys dressing up as a girl.

In 2015, Desmond was the star of NYC Pride March when he danced his way into everyone's hearts in his choice of a rainbow tutu and sparkly gold beret. Overnight, he became an internet sensation and was well-known by millions worldwide.

Desmond came to our studios to show us how to do some simple, but fun Pride March makeup! Layering colors and glitter, he says "be yourself always."

To hear more of Desmond's story, watch below.

VIDEO: 10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and being yourself always
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 2)

New York City Pride Week: 10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and being yourself always

Desmond Napoles is an amazing 10-year-old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist, model, fashion icon and vouger in New York City.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnyc pride marchglam labnyc pride paradepride paradegaygay rightslgbtlgbtqu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and LGBTQ pride
LGBT
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and LGBTQ pride
Pride weekend kicks off in San Francisco
More lgbt
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of Pantera, dies at 54
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News