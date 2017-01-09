French Police have arrested 16 people in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian-West.Kardashian-West was robbed during a trip to Paris back in October.Newly released video shows some of the suspects being taking into custody by police Monday morning. They're accused of tying up the reality star, locking her in a bathroom and taking off with more than $5 million in jewelry.Police say they were able to track down the suspects through DNA evidence at the scene.