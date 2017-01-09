CELEBRITY

French police make arrests in Kim Kardashian-West robbery investigation

American television and social media personality, socialite and model Kim Kardashian poses during a photocall at the Cannes Lions 2015, on Wednesday, June 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

PARIS (KGO) --
French Police have arrested 16 people in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian-West.

Kardashian-West was robbed during a trip to Paris back in October.

Newly released video shows some of the suspects being taking into custody by police Monday morning. They're accused of tying up the reality star, locking her in a bathroom and taking off with more than $5 million in jewelry.

Police say they were able to track down the suspects through DNA evidence at the scene.
