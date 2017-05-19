2017 Billboard Music Awards this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will be live from Las Vegas this weekend. Ludacris is back to host, along with Vanessa Hudgens from "High School Musical."
Performers include Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus and John Legend.
ABC7 Mornings' Alexis Smith talked to entertainment correspondent Lynda Lopez about Drake and the Chainsmokers, who have the most nominations at 22 each.
"You know, Drake this year, everything he touched turned to gold. His album did amazingly. But the Chainsmokers, they were just hit machines. They just churned out hit after hit from Closer to Paris, so we're going to be keeping a close eye on that one," Lopez said.
When asked who's going to be honored with the Billboard Icon Award this year, Lopez said, "Ah, a true icon, Cher. Cher is getting this award. You know she's like the definition of the word even though I heard her say recently in an interview she doesn't really like that word. Well, she's had a top 10 hit in every decade from the 1960s to the 2000s So I think she qualifies."
You can cast your vote for the fan awards up until an hour before the show starts by clicking here.
You'll have two chances to watch - 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC7.