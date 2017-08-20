Jenny Dearborn is the Chief Learning Officer and Senior Vice President of SAP as well as being the author of the well-known book Data Driven: How Performance Analytics Delivers Extraordinary Sales Results and Data Driven Leaders. She also has a new book coming out in November, The Data Driven Leader: A Powerful Approach to Leading with Analytics, Driving Decisions, and Delivering Breakthrough Business Results.Dearborn is known as one of the top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology in 2014 and 2015 by the National Diversity Council and Fortune Most Powerful Women Network. She alongside her team was named by eLearning magazine as the #1 top performing corporate learning organization in the world.Clickfor more information on Jenny Dearborn.Books: