BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making a difference for women in tech

EMBED </>More Videos

Jenny Dearborn is the Chief Learning Officer and Senior Vice President of SAP as well as being the author of the well-known book Data Driven: How Performance Analytics Delivers Extraordinary Sales Results and Data Driven Leaders. She also has a new book coming out in November, The Data Driven Leader: A Powerful Approach to Leading with Analytics, Driving Decisions, and Delivering Breakthrough Business Results. (KGO)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Jenny Dearborn is the Chief Learning Officer and Senior Vice President of SAP as well as being the author of the well-known book Data Driven: How Performance Analytics Delivers Extraordinary Sales Results and Data Driven Leaders. She also has a new book coming out in November, The Data Driven Leader: A Powerful Approach to Leading with Analytics, Driving Decisions, and Delivering Breakthrough Business Results.

Dearborn is known as one of the top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology in 2014 and 2015 by the National Diversity Council and Fortune Most Powerful Women Network. She alongside her team was named by eLearning magazine as the #1 top performing corporate learning organization in the world.

Click here for more information on Jenny Dearborn.

Books:
Hardcover Version - Data Driven: How Performance Analytics Delivers Extraordinary Sales Results
Audiobook version

The Data Driven Leader: A Powerful Approach to Leading with Analytics, Driving Decisions, and Delivering Breakthrough Business Results is now available on Amazon for pre-order and comes out in November.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbay area lifebay areamurder mysterySan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Organization bringing music therapy to Bay Area hospitals
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Organization bringing music therapy to Bay Area hospitals
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Winchester Mystery House offers new tour
More bay area life
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Legendary comedian, movie star Jerry Lewis passes away at 91
'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Bay Area shines at 'American Idol' auditions in Oakland
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
DIY WITH DREW: Can't snag eclipse glasses? Make your own!
'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
4 arrested in 'brutal' Muni assaults in San Francisco
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Officials: 7-year-old boy among 14 killed in Barcelona terror attack
Legendary comedian, movie star Jerry Lewis passes away at 91
'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland -- WATCH LIVE
Bay Area shines at 'American Idol' auditions in Oakland
Show More
Watch parties, music planned for solar eclipse
Here's what traffic will be like during the eclipse
Golden retriever digs up heroin in backyard
Corpses sometimes kept in New York MTA break rooms
Half-billion dollar Powerball jackpot draws lottery hopefuls
More News
Top Video
DIY WITH DREW: Can't snag eclipse glasses? Make your own!
'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Legendary comedian, movie star Jerry Lewis passes away at 91
Bay Area shines at 'American Idol' auditions in Oakland
More Video