NETFLIX

California bill would prevent streaming tax

EMBED </>More News Videos

Netflix and other streaming video services could end up being taxed, but a California assemblyman has a bill that will stop that. (KGO-TV)

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Netflix and other streaming video services could end up being taxed, but a state assemblyman has a bill that will stop that.

The bill would prevent utility taxes on streaming media companies for the next five years.

Many cities are losing significant utility tax revenue as consumers disconnect from cable and satellite services in favor of online options.

The bill's author says streaming media is a developing industry and there are too many variables to implement a fair tax.

"We are comfortable with the idea of taxation, but the devil's in the details," said Assemblymember Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, D-Culver City. "And this measure will give us a bit of time to work with the local government, consumers, industry and state tax administrators to figure out where the sweet spot may be.

He says a better option may be a sales tax or special fee on subscription services.

Click here for more stories, photos and video on Netflix.
Related Topics:
entertainmenttaxesnetflixhulutechnologysilicon valley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NETFLIX
Bay Area companies join legal fight against immigration order
Ruling on President Trump's travel ban expected soon
Finally! You can now download Netflix shows, movies on your phone
Drink coffee like a 'Gilmore Girl' in the Bay Area
More netflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars red carpet showcases actresses' maternity style, baby bumps
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago.
Could 'La La Land' win the 'Big Five' at the Oscars?
Nick Viall talks love, breakdowns on 'The Bachelor'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mudslide splits San Rafael home in two
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Judges focus on whether Trump's order is Muslim ban
Storm sweeps through Napa creating flooding, rough roads
1 lane of Highway 17 near Scotts Valley reopens after landslide
BART service halted in East Bay after person hit, killed by train
Power outages, mudslides sum up life in Sausalito during storms
Show More
Sierra LaMar's mom testifies in Antolin Torres murder trial
Twitter cracking down on hate speech and abuse
Crews rescue women trapped at flooded Castro Valley golf course
7 On Your Side looks at options for buying a new minivan
Army clears way for completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
More News
Top Video
Power outages, mudslides sum up life in Sausalito during storms
Judges focus on whether Trump's order is Muslim ban
Sierra LaMar's mom testifies in Antolin Torres murder trial
Storm sweeps through Napa creating flooding, rough roads
More Video