Celebrating Irish heritage with recipes from classic dishes

To get you in the spirit of this holiday, we'll be providing recipes to classic Irish dishes.
Irish Soda Bread
This recipe is from Java Beach Cafe. It's an Irish-American interpretation of a Motherland classic.
3 1/2 cups + dusting flour. (Use only the best white flour you can find, preferably Irish imported white flour, but if not Giusto's or King Arthur works well)
1 tablespoon baking soda
2 tablespoon sea salt
1/2 cup of baker's fine sugar
1/2 tablespoon cream tartar
2.5 cups of creme fraiche (we make ours from scratch with full fat buttermilk and heavy whipping cream)
3/4 cup raisins
1/4 cup golden raisins.
Preheat oven at 325 degrees
In large mixing bowl gently whisk ingredients: flour, baking soda, salt and cream tartar. Then, add sugar; mix again. Create a hole in the middle of the dry ingredients and gently pour creme fraiche one cup at a time. With a wooden spoon, stir each cup in completely before adding the cup. Stir in raisins last.
Knead out the dough using extra flour to dust the kneading board. Shape into a circle, 2 inches thick and cut into four sections. Put dough into in a buttered cast iron skillet (10.5"inch pan works well) and put into the oven
Bake at 325 degrees for 25 minutes.
Corned Beef
This recipe is for corned beef from San Francisco's United Irish Cultural Center.
Fill stock pot with cold water; turn on heat to high and bring to boil
When water is boiling, add the brisket and pickling spices and let boil for 3 hours (thereabouts- need to be sure the meat is tender before taking out)
When the meat is done, remove from the water and add in your carrots and potatoes and let them boil in the corned beef water for 15 - 20 minutes
Serve with your choice of mustard/horseradish