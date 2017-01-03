Norman Rosenberg, a man known to a generation of San Francisco Baby Boomers as King Norman died last month at age 98.Rosenberg's TV show 'The King Norman Show' ran on KGO-TV in the 1950's, and was a Saturday morning staple for many kids all around the Bay Area. He also owned a successful chain of toy stores called Norman's Kingdom of Toys.Norman's wife Doris Rosenberg, who died in 2008, was also a prominent member of the show's cast, playing a character named Page Joy, who escorted young children into King Norman's castle.Rosenberg's daughter Gail Mosheim told ABC7 News her father was often remembered throughout the years by people who enjoyed the show as they grew up in the Bay Area.