Talking like a pirate doesn't have to be cliche.You can discover your own style. 826 Valencia , the Bay Area's pirate supply store says, "Rather than demean the wordsmiths of the sea, celebrate the well-spoken captains of times past." They like Mark Twain or Shakespeare.We should mention that this supply store has a higher purpose. 826 Valencia is a learning center on many different levels. Of course you can learn about all things pirate, but this not-for-profit store focuses on creating a better future for kids. Their real goal is to help under-resourced students refine writing skills and help teachers get kids excited about the literary arts.No wonder they prefer "R" to "Arrgh.' Good suggestion, from a good source, doing good work. We're on board!