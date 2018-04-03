ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Janet Jackson to headline Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

It's official, Janet Jackson will be among the musicians who will headline the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco this summer. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's official, Janet Jackson will be among the musicians who will headline the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco this summer.

VIDEO: 7 ways to rock Outside Lands like a pro
EMBED More News Videos

An estimated 210,000 people will descend upon San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this weekend for the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival.



Jackson and another headliner, Florence and the Machine, make history as the first female artists to headline the three-day festival.
Outside Lands has been sending out not-so-subtle hints since last week that Jackson would be joining the lineup that also includes, The Weeknd, Future, Beck, Bon Iver, James Blake, Portugal. the Man and Huey Lewis and the News. Even before announcing the headliners, pre-sale tickets sold out. Regular tickets go on sale Thursday at ten a.m. For the full lineup and ticket information click www.sfoutsidelands.com
For a full list of road closures in San Francisco this weekend, click here.

Click here for more information and click here for the full lineup.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbay area eventseventslive musicfestivaljanet jacksongolden gate parkSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Splitting Up Together': A comedy about divorce
Review: ABC's new drama 'The Crossing' has binge-worthy feel
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
Modesto singer finding hard-won success on 'American Idol'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
VIDEO: Family tries to get in touch with engineer after YouTube shooting
VIDEO: Sky7 over active shooter situation at YouTube in San Bruno
2 Hercules police car ramming suspects arrested after ABC7 tip
6-month-old baby killed in California crash
Evacuations lifted after report of suspicious package in SF
President Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
50 years since assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Show More
Officials investigate hit-and run after car lands on Hayward home
Sheriff's candidate, retired judge call on Santa Clara County sheriff to resign
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
More News
Top Video
WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
VIDEO: Family tries to get in touch with engineer after YouTube shooting
President Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
More Video