ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

$165K in jewelry stolen from Beverly Hills hotel room of John Stamos' fiancee

John Stamos, left, and Caitlin McHugh arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. --
Approximately $165,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Beverly Hills hotel room where actor John Stamos' pregnant fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, was staying.

Beverly Hills police said they're actively investigating the burglary that occurred Friday at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the 9600 block of Sunset Boulevard.

McHugh reported to police that a burglary occurred in her room sometime during the evening hours.

PHOTOS: The cast of 'Full House' 20 years later


A preliminary investigation indicates the suspect or suspects somehow accessed the unoccupied room and stole several items of jewelry valued at approximately $165,000, police said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

RELATED: 'Fuller House' holds special premiere in Los Angeles

Several media outlets report the couple is getting married this weekend.

Anyone with information about the burglary was encouraged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2158.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycrimeburglaryhotelBeverly HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lori Loughlin confirms Aunt Becky's return to 'Full House'
Candace Cameron Bure: 'Full House' fans won't be disappointed by reboot
'Full House' Drama: John Stamos calls out Olsen twins
IT'S OFFICIAL: 'Full House' cast reuniting for reboot
NOW AND THEN: The cast of 'Full House' 20 years later
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
'Crazy Rich Asians' is a ground-breaker for Asian-Americans
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Nick Carter
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News