Approximately $165,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Beverly Hills hotel room where actor John Stamos' pregnant fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, was staying.Beverly Hills police said they're actively investigating the burglary that occurred Friday at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the 9600 block of Sunset Boulevard.McHugh reported to police that a burglary occurred in her room sometime during the evening hours.A preliminary investigation indicates the suspect or suspects somehow accessed the unoccupied room and stole several items of jewelry valued at approximately $165,000, police said.No suspect information was immediately available.Several media outlets report the couple is getting married this weekend.Anyone with information about the burglary was encouraged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2158.