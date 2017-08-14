@ladygaga Giving money to the homeless in San Fransisco Tonight. Her heart is so big! I love you! ❤️💋 #JoanneWorldTour #ladygaga pic.twitter.com/RthUzZQqOB — xoxo, Danny (@dinogaga16) August 14, 2017

Lady Gaga took the time to hand out money to the homeless in San Francisco right after her concert last night.The superstar performed at AT&T Park Sunday night. It's hard to see her, she appears quickly in this video, but she's the one with the high heel white boots.It's unclear exactly what streets she was on, but likely somewhere near the ballpark.