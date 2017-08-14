LADY GAGA

Lady Gaga gives money to homeless in San Francisco after concert

Lady Gaga took the time to hand out money to the homeless in San Francisco right after her concert last night. (Twitter/Dinogaga16)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Lady Gaga took the time to hand out money to the homeless in San Francisco right after her concert last night.

RELATED: Lady Gaga tour comes to AT&T Park


The superstar performed at AT&T Park Sunday night. It's hard to see her, she appears quickly in this video, but she's the one with the high heel white boots.


It's unclear exactly what streets she was on, but likely somewhere near the ballpark.
