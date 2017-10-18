A masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci is now on display in san Francisco.Christie's auction house posted video on its website of the last da Vinci.It's a depiction of Jesus titled "Salvator Mundi."The rare painting dates back to the 1500's. It was lost for centuries before being rediscovered in 2005.You can see it in person Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It's on display at Minnesota Street Project in the Dogpatch neighborhood 1275 Minnesota Street before it goes up for auction in New York next month.The pre-auction estimate is about $100 million.