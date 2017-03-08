HAMILTON

Lottery announced for $10 'Hamilton' tickets in SF

Actor and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda during his final performance curtain call at the Richard Rogers Theatre on Saturday, July 9, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you missed out on "Hamilton" tickets, there's still a way to get a seat! Starting Wednesday, you can enter a digital lottery for tickets to the San Francisco show at the Orpheum Theatre.

RELATED: Hundreds stand in long line ahead of 'Hamilton' in SF

All you have to do is sign up at luckyseat.com/hamilton two days before the performance. Note that there's only one entry per person.

The producer of the show is holding back 44 tickets for each show. Seat locations for each performance will vary, with some being located in the front of the show.
entertainmenthamiltontheatereventsbay area eventsmusicmusicalSan Francisco
