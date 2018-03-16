AMERICAN IDOL

Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'

A tatted-up classically trained opera singer from Modesto is hoping to make a splash on American Idol this weekend. (KGO-TV)

MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A tatted-up classically trained opera singer from Modesto is hoping to make a splash on American Idol this weekend.

ABC7 Morning Anchor Reggie Aqui talked to Effie Passero as she hit the high notes and talked about the judge she wanted to impress all night long.

Effie will audition this Sunday. You can watch American Idol on ABC7 on both Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m.

